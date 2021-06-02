19-year-old man shot on Douglas Street in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after a 19-year-old man was shot Tuesday night on Douglas Street in Hampton.
Police say dispatchers got a call just after 6:30 p.m. after the victim was found in the first block of Whipple Drive.
The victim was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
He was shot while sitting in his vehicle in the first block of Douglas Street, the preliminary investigation found, but no suspect information is available.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.