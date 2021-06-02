19-year-old man shot on Douglas Street in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after a 19-year-old man was shot Tuesday night on Douglas Street in Hampton.

Police say dispatchers got a call just after 6:30 p.m. after the victim was found in the first block of Whipple Drive.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

He was shot while sitting in his vehicle in the first block of Douglas Street, the preliminary investigation found, but no suspect information is available.