HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 19-year-old man was injured in an overnight shooting in Hampton.

Dispatch said they received the call around 1:12 a.m. for a shooting in the 500 block of Highland Avenue.

Officers on scene learned the 19-year-old was struck by gunfire while in a vehicle. The man has life-threatening injuries.

No other details have been released. Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.