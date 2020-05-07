19-year-old hit by gunfire while jogging in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A 19-year-old man says he was hit by gunfire while out for a late night run in Hampton Wednesday.

The Hampton Police Division began investigating after the victim showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. His injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

The man was jogging near the 200 Block of Marcella Road around 10:15 p.m. when someone fired shots, hitting him.

There is no suspect description.

Police are asking for the public to come forward with any information about this incident.

Contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

