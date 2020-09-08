19-year-old in Hampton struck by gunfire from passing vehicle while walking

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a 19-year-old suffered non life-threatening injuries following a shooting incident in Hampton over the weekend.

According to reports, officers were dispatched to the 900 block of North King Street just before 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 5.

When they got there, they found a 19-year-old man who was struck by gunfire.

Police say the 19-year-old was sent to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Initial investigations reveal that the victim was walking in the area when he was struck by gunfire from a passing vehicle.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation, and there is no suspect information to disseminate at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

Latest Posts