19-year-old Hampton man arrested after September shooting on West Queen Street

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 19-year-old Hampton man was arrested after a shooting on West Queen Street back on September 28.

Police announced Friday that Ason Tyliek Banks was charged with one count of malicious wounding, one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, after being arrested in another jurisdiction for unrelated charges.

He was the second person arrested in connection to the shooting in the 1400 block of West Queen Street, which left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Malicah Forbes, a 19-year-old Hampton man, was arrested on October 7 and charged with one count of walicious wounding and one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

