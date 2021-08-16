19-year-old dies in motorcycle crash in Hampton Monday

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A motorcyclist was killed after he crashed into a parked vehicle Monday night in Hampton.

Police said officers were called to the first block of Michaels Woods Drive around 6:45 p.m. for a motorcycle crash.

Officers arrived to find the 19-year-old rider in the grass. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Hampton medics.

Initial investigation revealed the rider lost control of the motorcycle and hit the parked vehicle. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Police identified the man as Xavier Smith-Hughes, 19, of Hampton.

The Hampton Police Division’s Accident Reconstruction Team is conducting the investigation into the crash.

