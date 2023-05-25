HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — In three days, roughly 18,000 people signed up to get onto the waitlist for subsidized housing in Hampton.

Beginning Monday, they will be able to see if they were successful in the lottery and actually made the list.

The second weekend in May was the first time in seven years the Hampton Redevelopment and Housing Authority opened its waitlist for Housing Choice Vouchers, also known as Section 8. Executive Director Aaru Ma’at said it took that amount of time to work through the list of 10,000 applicants they garnered.

It likely comes as no surprise among a housing crisis and record inflation that the number of sign ups increased by 80%. The voucher will usually pay about 70% of a person’s rent, depending on income, at participating privately owned properties.

With use of the lottery system, Ma’at hopes to decrease the time it takes to get through their final waitlist, to between two and three years.

Beginning Monday, May 29 until the end of June, the site allowing people to look up if they were entered into the official wait list will go live. You must enter your social security number and confirmation number received when you initially signed up.

If you do not visit this site during the specified timeframe, you will not be able to know if you have been added to the waiting list.