HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Hampton are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot Saturday night in Hampton.

According to police, the 18-year-old man was shot around 10:15 p.m. in the 1200 block of North King Street. That’s near East Mercury Boulevard.

The man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Following a preliminary investigation, it was determined that he was shot out of a passing vehicle while walking through a parking lot.

There is no suspect info.