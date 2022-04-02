HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Hampton are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot Saturday night in Hampton.
According to police, the 18-year-old man was shot around 10:15 p.m. in the 1200 block of North King Street. That’s near East Mercury Boulevard.
The man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Following a preliminary investigation, it was determined that he was shot out of a passing vehicle while walking through a parking lot.
There is no suspect info.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.