18-year-old injured in Hampton drive-by shooting

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Police Division is investigating a drive-by shooting on Culotta Drive early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the 200 block just after 1 a.m. and arrived to find an 18-year-old man who had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries, which police say are considered not life-threatening.

Police say their investigation found the man was walking outside when someone fired shots from a passing vehicle, striking him.

There is no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information that could assist police with this investigation, please contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

