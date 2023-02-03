HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – An 18-year-old charged in connection with the death of a 20-year-old woman in Hampton was found guilty Thursday on lesser charges.

Zakwan Tyler, who was 16 at the time of the incident, was originally arrested on murder and gun charges in connection with the death of 20-year-old Raegan Chisley.

A jury found Tyler of voluntary manslaughter and underage possession of a firearm. He was found not guilty of use of a firearm in the commission of murder.

Tyler’s sentencing date has not been set at this time.