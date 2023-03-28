HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — An 18-year-old is facing charges following a multi-vehicle crash that caused a separate crash and closed roadways on I-64 in Hampton Tuesday morning.

Virginia State Police say the crash occurred just before 11 a.m. Tuesday on the westbound lanes of I-64 involving a 2018 Nissan sedan, and a 1999 International hauling truck.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that 18-year-old Newport News resident Natalia K. Brown, driving the Honda sedan, was traveling in the left lane and was headed onto arrow board signs to move right due to a lane closure.

State police say Brown failed to move over and drove into the path of the 1999 International truck, causing the truck to overturn and flip over.

The driver of the truck sustained minor injuries. Brown was taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries. She is now facing multiple charges including reckless driving and failing to yield to the lane closure.

The crash caused several lanes to shut down. The traffic backup caused another two-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes just minutes later The second crash was minor and vehicles were moved to the shoulder.

As of 12:50 p.m. Tuesday, there is one lane of travel that is open. It is unknown how long the lanes will be shut down.