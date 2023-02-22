HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police have arrested an 18-year-old nearly a month after a man was fatally shot in Hampton.

On January 29, 39-year-old Dwight McKinley died after being shot in the 900 block of Aberdeen Road.

On Tuesday, Hampton police say they arrested 18-year-old Nigel N. Barnes in connection with the shooting. Barnes is facing multiple charges including second-degree murder, one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident have not yet been released.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.