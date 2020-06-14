Breaking News
VB police respond to three people shot at the oceanfront

17-year-old suffers life-threatening injuries following early morning shooting in Hampton

Hampton

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a 17-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Hampton early Sunday morning.

The call for the incident came in at 3:30 a.m. Sunday regarding a walk-in shooting victim at a local hospital.

Police say the victim was in the area of Pembroke Avenue and Parish Street during the incident.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation, and there is currently no suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10