17-year-old suffers life-threatening injuries following early morning shooting in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a 17-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Hampton early Sunday morning.

The call for the incident came in at 3:30 a.m. Sunday regarding a walk-in shooting victim at a local hospital.

Police say the victim was in the area of Pembroke Avenue and Parish Street during the incident.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation, and there is currently no suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

