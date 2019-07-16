17-year-old struck by gunfire in Hampton drive-by shooting

Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A 17-year-old was injured in a shooting in Hampton Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to the 2200 block of Laguard Drive just after noon and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for a non life-threatening wound.

According to investigators, the victim was with a group standing outside a home, when a vehicle drove by and the occupant(s) began shooting towards them.

The incident remains under investigation.

If you have any information that could assist police, please contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

