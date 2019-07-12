17-year-old dies after shooting on Kecoughtan Road in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are investigating a deadly shooting that killed a 17-year-old male overnight Friday.

Emergency communications received the call for a shooting just after 12:30 a.m.

Police say the male victim was at a convenience store located in the 2600 block of Kecoughtan Road when he was involved in altercation with an unknown subject. This lead to the victim being shot.

Arriving officers located the 17-year-old with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Update: Dozens of family and friends are here at the scene, devastated by the news.



I’m told the victim was just 17- years-old and recently graduated from high school.@WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/eDlWmb9jU8 — Kiahnna Patterson (@KPattersonWAVY) July 12, 2019

There are no other details at this time.

