17-year-old dies after shooting on Kecoughtan Road in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are investigating a deadly shooting that killed a 17-year-old male overnight Friday.

Emergency communications received the call for a shooting just after 12:30 a.m.

Police say the male victim was at a convenience store located in the 2600 block of Kecoughtan Road when he was involved in altercation with an unknown subject. This lead to the victim being shot.

Arriving officers located the 17-year-old with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

There are no other details at this time.

