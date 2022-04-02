HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 17-year-old is dead following an overnight shooting in Hampton.

According to Hampton Police, the call for the shooting came in around 2:10 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Wine Street.

When they got to the scene, they found a 17-year-old male victim who has been struck by gunfire. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the shooting including possible additional injuries or suspect information.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.