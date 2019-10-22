‘1619 Project’ creator Nikole Hannah-Jones coming to Hampton University for free event

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 21: Reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones attends The 75th Annual Peabody Awards Ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street on May 20, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Peabody Awards )

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The New York Times Magazine’s “1619 Project” had a major impact when it was released this summer on the 400th anniversary of the arrival of African slaves to Virginia, just a few miles from modern day Hampton University.

The comprehensive project, available both in print and online, brought in top African-American journalists to “set the record straight,” in the words of creator Nikole Hannah-Jones, on the history of slavery and how it shaped the United States and modern day life for Black Americans.

“It is my profound hope that we will reframe for our readers the way we understand our nation, the legacy of slavery, and most importantly, the unparalleled role black people have played in this democracy,” Hannah-Jones said.

The Times reporter said one of the greatest parts of the project has been engaging with students, and she’ll soon get the chance to speak at not only at one of the nation’s top historically black universities, but one located right near the project’s epicenter.

“What I truly believe will make Ms. Hannah- Jones’ words even that much more impactful, is the fact the first Africans arrived just a mere three miles from our historic campus,” said Hampton President Dr. William R. Harvey.

The event will be hosted by the university’s Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications on November 6 at 7 p.m. in the Scripps Howard Auditorium. It’s free and open to the public.