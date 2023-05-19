HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A new scholarship fund will help Hampton students looking to pursue careers in public education.

The Hampton City Schools Future Educators Scholarship will grant scholarships through an endowment with the Hampton Education Foundation, Inc., the school district announced Friday. The Hampton School Board authorized a $160,000 one-time payment to the foundation on Wednesday night, using money from the city’s local contribution to the school district in the 2022-23 fiscal year.

“This one-time payment of local funds is possible due to the strong partnership and collaboration with Hampton’s local government,” said Superintendent Dr. Jeffery Smith.

It comes as Hampton City Schools, like many school districts across the county, faces a teaching shortage. One of their goals in their 2021-2026 Strategic Plan is to reach 100% staffing with highly-qualified employees, the district says.

Hampton City Council also recently approved raises for teachers in their fiscal year 2024 budget.