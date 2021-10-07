16-year-old shot on Tudor Court in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 16-year-old boy was shot Wednesday night in Hampton.

Police say it happened around 11:14 p.m. in the first block of Tudor Court, off N. King Street between I-64 and E. Mercury Blvd.

The teen was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

In a release, police said no suspect information was available at this time and investigators were still working to get the victim to cooperate.