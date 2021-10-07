16-year-old shot on Tudor Court in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 16-year-old boy was shot Wednesday night in Hampton.
Police say it happened around 11:14 p.m. in the first block of Tudor Court, off N. King Street between I-64 and E. Mercury Blvd.
The teen was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
In a release, police said no suspect information was available at this time and investigators were still working to get the victim to cooperate.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.