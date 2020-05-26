16-year-old arrested in connection to homicide investigation in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 16-year-old has been arrested in connection to a homicide that happened in Hampton earlier this month.

The call reporting the incident was received around 9:50 p.m. on May 5.

Officers arrived to the 1st block of Sacramento Drive and found a vehicle against a tree with a 19-year-old male inside who was shot. The man was pronounced deceased on scene.

Police have identified the man who was shot as Ricky Devon Brooks, of Newport News.

Nearly a month later, police they have arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection to the incident.

The teen has been charged with one count of murder, one count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, one count of underage possession of a firearm, one count of possession of a firearm on school property, and one count of discharging of a firearm in public.

Police say the teen is currently being held at a secured detention facility.

