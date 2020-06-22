15-year-old shot in Hampton late Friday night

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Police say a 15-year-old was walking in Hampton when he was struck by gunfire late Friday night.

Officers received a call about a shooting in the area of Shelton Road and Ireland Street around 11:18 p.m. They arrived and located the victim down the street, in the 400 block of Smiley Road.

The teen was taken to the hospital with injuries considered not life-threatening.

This is all the information police have released at this time.

The incident is under investigation.

If you have any details about this case that could help police, please content them at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

Latest Posts