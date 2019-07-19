15-year-old facing charges for Buckroe Beach shooting that injured 4

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A 15-year-old is facing charges in connection with a shooting on Buckroe Beach June 22 that sent two adults and two children to the hospital.

Hampton Police announced the arrest on July 19 and said the male juvenile has been charged with three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, two counts of maiming, one count of aggravated malicious wounding, one count of reckless handling of a firearm, one count of shooting in public with injury, and one count of possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

Four people were injured when gunshots rang out at the beach just before 8 p.m. on June 22: a 7-year-old girl, a 12-year-old boy, a 31-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man.

This is the first arrest in the case, but police believe there could be at least one more suspect. They are asking anyone who took photos or videos the night of the incident at Buckroe Beach to send them to the Hampton Police Division at hamptonpdpio@hampton.gov.

The Newport News Police Department’s Fugitive Unit is assisting with this investigation.