15-year-old boy injured inside his home following overnight shooting in Hampton

HAMPTON, V.a. (WAVY) — The Hampton Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning.

The call came in at 2:14 a.m. to the 200 block of Union Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 15-year-old boy with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say he was inside a home when someone outside shot at the house. The back of the house was hit by several bullets.

Police are investigating and have not released any suspect information.

If you know anything that could help in the investigation, call the Hampton Police Department at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

