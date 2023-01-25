HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 14-year-old student from Bethel High in Hampton has been arrested and accused of making threats.

According to Hampton police, officers were notified on January 17 regarding a student who allegedly had a bullet on school property.

Following investigation by school officials, there was no bullet found. The next day, officers were notified of electronic messages involving the same student “communicating threatening statements” to another person the night before the bullet incident.

After further investigation, police arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the incidents. The teen has been charged with one count of threatening bodily harm or injury.

