14-year-old shot on Andros Isle in Hampton early Monday

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 14-year-old was shot early Monday morning in a Hampton parking lot.

Police say it happened just before 4 a.m. in the first block of Andros Isle. The teen was dropped off at a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

There’s no suspect information at this time, but the shooting was one of at least four that happened overnight on the Peninsula. A 16-year-old and an 18-year-old were hurt in another shooting, and a man was killed in a shooting on Belvedere Drive in Newport News.