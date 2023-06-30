HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A 14-year-old boy is recovering from a gunshot wound after a shooting incident in Hampton Friday afternoon.

An investigation determined the teen was in the 1800 block of West Queen Street around 3 p.m. when he was shot.

A family member took the victim to the hospital, according to police, where he was treated for non life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation by the Hampton Police Division. There is no suspect information at this time.

If you or anyone you know has information that could assist police, please contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.