14-year-old charged in connection with bomb threats at Hampton schools

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 14-year-old Newport News boy has been identified as the person who allegedly called in bomb threats at two Hampton schools earlier this week.

The 14-year-old is charged with two counts of threatening to bomb. Police did not release his identity Friday.

Hampton Police say they received two bomb threats at local schools: One occurred around 1 p.m. Wednesday at Hunter B. Andrews School, and one around 9 a.m. Thursday at Phoebus High School.

Police say both schools received calls from an unknown person who communicated a threat to the buildings.

Students were evacuated in Wednesday’s incident, but not in Thursday’s. Both schools were swept for devices, but none were found either day.

“The Hampton Police Division extends our sincere gratitude to our local law enforcement partners as well as the FBI for their role in these investigations,” the police department said.