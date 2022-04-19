HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a 14-year-old boy has been arrested after a gas station was robbed in Hampton earlier this month.

According to police, the robbery happened around 6:30 a.m., on April 2, at the Raceway gas station in the 4200 block of West Mercury Boulevard. Two individuals entered the store, pulled out a gun and demanded money.

They fled the scene on foot with an unknown amount of money.

Police say suspect one was described as a black male, thin build, wearing a black hoodie, dark blue jeans and tennis shoes. Suspect two, meanwhile, was described as a black male, thin build, wearing a red and yellow jacket, blue jeans and white shoes.

After further investigation, police arrested a 14-year-old boy. He is facing multiple charges including one count each of robbery with a firearm, conspiracy to commit a felony, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

Police have not released information regarding the second suspect.

Those with information can submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.