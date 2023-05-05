HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Police say a man is injured and a 14-year-old has been arrested following a shooting Thursday evening in Hampton.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 6:05 p.m. in the 2200 block of Kecoughtan Rd. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 60-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to a local hospital with a non life-threatening injury.

Police say an investigation revealed that the victim was exiting a business when the suspect discharged a gun in the man’s direction, which then struck him. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

Police were able to locate the suspect, identified as a 14-year-old boy, in the 2600 block of Victoria Blvd.

The boy was arrested and charged with one count of maiming, one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, one count of juvenile in possession of a firearm, one count of a concealed weapon, and one count of discharging a firearm in public.