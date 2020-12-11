1 with life-threatening injuries after crash involving motorcycle, pickup truck in Hampton

Hampton crash involving a motorcycle and pickup truck in the 1200 block of Big Bethel Road Dec. 11, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Hampton Police Division)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police say a crash involving a motorcycle and pickup truck seriously injured one person Friday night.

Police responded to the two-vehicle crash at 5:11 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Big Bethel Road.

One person sustained life-threatening injuries, police said.

There is no further information at this time.

