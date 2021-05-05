Police: 20-year-old shot inside business on N King Street in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting Wednesday evening in Hampton.

Hampton dispatchers said the shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. near N King Street and Little Back River Road.

Police said officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 1300 block of N King Street. Police believe the shooting happened in a business in that area.

A 20-year-old man was injured, but his injuries aren’t considered life-threatening.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.