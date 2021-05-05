Police: 20-year-old shot inside business on N King Street in Hampton

Hampton

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting Wednesday evening in Hampton.

Hampton dispatchers said the shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. near N King Street and Little Back River Road.

Police said officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 1300 block of N King Street. Police believe the shooting happened in a business in that area.

A 20-year-old man was injured, but his injuries aren’t considered life-threatening.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10