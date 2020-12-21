1 taken to hospital after car drives into Starbucks storefront in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — One person was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after a car drove into a Starbucks storefront, Hampton Fire-Rescue said.
Crews and police responded to the incident around 3:15 p.m. on Coliseum Drive.
Officials called the incident a “technical rescue.”
One person was taken to the hospital.
