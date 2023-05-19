HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – One suspect has been arrested in connection to an assault of a woman in Hampton.

According to police, 41-year-old Christopher Seymour was arrested on Thursday. Police say he was wanted on charges of maiming and one count of domestic assault and battery.

Hampton maiming suspect Christopher Seymour (Courtesy Hampton PD)

Police also initially reported that they were searching for a second suspect in connection to the assault. Police did not say whether they are still searching for the second suspect.

The assault occurred on May 1 in the 1200 block of North King St. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a woman who they say was visibly suffering from injuries consistent with being assaulted.