1 person transported to hospital after house fire in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Crews responded to a house fire Saturday afternoon that left one person with injuries.
Officials say the residential fire happened at 4:45 p.m. on Linda Circle. One person was transported to the hospital.
Firefighters say the fire was confined to the kitchen.
No information is available on the extent of injuries or cause of the fire.
(Photos: Hampton Fire)
