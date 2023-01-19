HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Thursday morning.

According to police, the shooting happened just before 4:30 a.m. Thursday morning in the 700 block of Hemlock Avenue, near West Pembroke Avenue and Childs Avenue.

When units arrived on scene, they located an adult who had been shot.

The adult has been pronounced deceased. No further information has been released, including the gender of the victim or possible suspect information.

