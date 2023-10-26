HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Police Division is currently conducting a death investigation in the 900 block of Mason Street, officials said.

Around 3:35 p.m., first-responders received a call in reference to a man down. While on the scene, officials found a man outside of a residence, suffering from a gunshot wound, officials said. He was pronounced deceased on scene by members of the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue.

There are no additional details at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.