HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – One person is injured after a shooting in Hampton on Tuesday evening.

On March 7, around 4:06 p.m. Hampton Police responded to the 800 block of Buckroe Avenue in reference to a shooting.

Shooting on Buckroe Avenue in Hampton on March 7. (Photo Courtesy: WAVY)

Police say they found a man with a gunshot wound, the man was taken to a local hospital and is being treated for a possible life-threatening injury.

This incident remains under investigation and there is no suspect information at this time.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.