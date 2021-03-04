Police: 2 shot, injured while walking down street in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police say two men were shot and injured while walking down the street Thursday night.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the 600 block of Fairland Avenue off Shell Road. Police arrived to find two men who had been shot.

Police said the men’s injuries are not considered life-threatening. One was taken to a local hospital, while the other was treated and released at the scene.

Police are asking for help identifying a suspect or suspects in the shooting.

The men who were shot are not cooperating with investigators, but the initial investigation indicates they were shot while walking down the street.

The motive and circumstances are still under investigation.

There’s no suspect information at this time, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

