1 injured after 2-vehicle crash involving Hampton ambulance

Hampton

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Crash involving Hampton ambulance Nov. 8, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Virginia 511)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton ambulance was involved in a two-vehicle crash Monday night on Interstate 64.

According to a Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue news release, the crash happened around 9:20 p.m. on I-64 eastbound at the W. Mercury Boulevard on-ramp.

A civilian was injured in the crash. They were taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

Two fire department personnel were also involved in the crash. There were no patients in the medic unit.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

The cause of the crash is under investigation by Virginia State Police.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Traffic News

More Traffic

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10