HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A man is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning in Hampton.

On March 4, around 4:45 police received a call in reference to a shooting on the 600 block of Marcella Road.

When officers arrived they found a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was later pronounced dead on scene by Hampton Fire and Rescue Division.

This is an ongoing investigation, no further information at this time.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com.