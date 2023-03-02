HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are investigating a fatal crash near the Peninsula Town Center Wednesday evening.

Police said the crash occurred just before midnight in the 1800 block of Merchant Lane.

When officers arrived at the scene of the single-vehicle crash, they found a man and a woman with life-threatening injuries. Both were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police say the woman succumbed to her injuries a few hours later.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed on Merchant Lane when lost control of the vehicle and struck a building.

The crash is still under investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.