HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man is dead following a fatal shooting in Hampton. Shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday, dispatch began receiving multiple calls about shots fired on the 200 block of Regent Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found people giving first aid to a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries. The victim’s identity will not be released until his next of kin is notified.

Police are investigating the motive and circumstances surrounding this incident. There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com.