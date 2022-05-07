HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Youth Commission will host a community forum to spread awareness to human trafficking.

The forum will be held on Monday, May 9 at the Hampton Roads Convention Center located at 1610 Coliseum Drive.

The event take place from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Star Gibson, local victims’ advocate, will be facilitating the forum, which is co-presented by the Community Participation committee.

The forum is free and open to all, though it is geared toward students and their families.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to come ask questions and learn more about human trafficking.

For more information, visit www.hampton.gov.