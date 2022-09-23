HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton woman is thinking a vacation is in order after winning the $100,000 top prize in the Virginia Lottery’s online “Ghostbusters Cash Drop” game.

The lottery says Courtney Fuller was sitting at home on a weekend when she decided to play some of their online games.

She eventually won the top prize for their Ghostbusters game, $100,000, which she plans to use for a vacation and to pay off some bills.

“I was in shock! Did this really happen?” Fuller said in a press release. “I was speechless!”

The odds of winning of the top prize are 1 in 2 million.