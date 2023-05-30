VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities believe they’ve put the cork on string of thefts from local liquor stores over the past several months.

Virginia Beach police say the suspect, Hampton woman Shadora Isha Ariel Cooper, stole $11,546.32 of liquor during the spree from December 2022 to May 2023.

Police say the thefts happened specifically at Virginia Beach ABC stores on at least 29 different occasions.

Cooper was arrested on May 26 and faces 29 charges for petit larceny at this time, though police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Virginia Beach Police Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-888- LOCK-U-UP.