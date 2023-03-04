HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton VA Medical Center is hosting a job fair on March 4.

The job fair will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hampton VA Medical Center Building 83,

100 Emancipation Drive.

Hampton VA Medical Center Building 83 location map (Photo Courtesy: Hampton VA Medical Center)

The center is looking to fill positions including physicians, nurse practitioners, social workers, housekeeping aids, engineering and more.

Job fair flyer for Hampton VA Medical Center (Photo Courtesy: Hampton VA Medical Center)

Applicants are encouraged to bring a current I.D., proof of citizenship, and resume. If applicable certifications, transcripts, SF-50 and licensure. Veterans can bring DD 214, SF-15 and VA disability letter.

All documentation is to be emailed to vhahamhiringfair23@va.gov.