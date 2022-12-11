CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Roads veterans had the chance to learn more about their PACT Act benefits during an event hosted by the Hampton VA Medical Center at the Chesapeake Community Base Outpatient Clinic on South Military Highway.

The PACT Act passed earlier this year with a large bipartisan majority and is expected to help millions of veterans who were exposed to toxic burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic substances during their military service.

Taquisa Simmons, executive director at the Hampton VA Medical Center, said it wanted to help area veterans to learn what the PACT Act involves and how to get screened.

They also had information about women’s health and suicide prevention, along with providing flu and COVID vaccinations – “a one-stop shop,” she said.

The event allowed veterans to check the status of pending benefits claims and provide them with step-by-step instructions on how to file for benefits.

“A lot of veterans really don’t know what’s available to them in terms of benefits,” Simmons said. “We wanted to make sure that no veteran was lost in terms of being able to access the benefits that they deserve fighting for our country.”

