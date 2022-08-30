HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton University’s Marching Force is returning to New York City for another performance this week.

The band is playing Wednesday at the U.S. Open, as part of HBCU Live events at the tennis tournament, which started Monday and goes through September 11.

“Congratulations to the Hampton University Marching Force for being invited to perform at the US Open,” said Hampton University President Darrell K. Williams. “Dr. Jones, his staff, and the elite group of talented, young musicians and dancers who make up The Force continue to demonstrate THE Standard of Excellence. The Marching Force’s performance is sure to excite those in attendance in Queens and the thousands of viewers watching at home, as they did in the Macy’s Day Thanksgiving Day Parade. The nation will be in for quite a show!”

The HBCU Live event started last year at the U.S. Open to “o reconnect the schools’ alumni, family and friends, while also illustrating the relationship between HBCUs and tennis,” as well as allowing the overall tennis community “to learn more about these great institutions, their history and their impact on both tennis and the Black community.”

The event will also feature food and other entertainment such as Hampton alumnus DJ Envy, one of the hosts of the The Breakfast Club.

On the way, the Marching Force will make several recruitment stops to perform at high schools, HU says.

Marching Force Director Dr. Thomas Jones, whose group just performed at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade last year, says Williams, an HU alumnus, is a big supporter of the band.

“Under the new leadership of President Williams, he has re-invigorated and inspired the HU Bands Program to truly be at the forefront of the Hampton University cultural experience,” said Jones. “It is through his support that we’ve been able to make this performance happen, and it is very much in keeping with his intent to make Hampton University the #1 (Band) Student Experience in America. We have selected four high schools at which to perform, and whether or not those students are interested in band, we have the opportunity to share the light of Hampton U in a way that no other student organization on campus can. I’m both happy and excited for our students as we look forward to the unique and fun opportunities this season will provide.”