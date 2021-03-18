Hampton University provides annually contracted employees 5% raises for the 2021-2022 academic year

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton University’s President said he is expressing his heartfelt appreciation by providing up to a 5% raise to all employees with an annual contract for the academic year 2021-2022.

In a press release, Hampton University said Dr. William R. Harvey’s raise to employees is in response to the difficulties of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Over the last 12 months, Hampton University, the nation, and the world have been challenged like never before due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Harvey.

Dr. Harvey said Hampton University has done well with fundraising, fueled by a $30 million gift from Ms. MacKenzie Scott.

“Because of her gift and others, we have been able to enhance student housing, academic buildings, athletic facilities, establish additional student scholarships, implement emergency funds for faculty, students and staff, as well as upgrade our technological infrastructure,” said Harvey.

In addition, Dr. Harvey said the University recognizes that everyone has experienced some level of stress, anxiety, and uncertainty during the pandemic.

“I thank members of the Hampton family who have responded to these challenges in a terrific fashion. It is our hope that this increase will be of assistance to you in the future,” said the President.

Officials said this raise is one of many examples of how Hampton University is assisting its workforce in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.