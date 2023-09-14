HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to arrive at Hampton University on Thursday morning on the first stop of her “Fight for Our Freedoms College Tour.”

The last time Harris came to HU was in 2021.

A Hampton spokesperson said the White House selected around a thousand people to hear the vice president. The group includes students, staff and volunteers, including several STEM students in attendance at Harris’ request.

The White House said Harris’ tour mobilizes students to fight for their rights. Key issues are reproductive freedom, gun safety, climate change, voting rights, LGBTQ+ equality and book bans.

“This generation is critical to the urgent issues that are at stake right now for our future,” Harris said. “It is young leaders throughout America who know what the solutions look like and are organizing in their communities to make them a reality. My message to students is clear: We are counting on you, we need you, you are everything.” The White House

10 On Your Side reached out to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office to hear his thoughts on Harris’ arrival, but has not received a response.

Youngkin’s administration has opposing stances on issues that Harris is fighting for. In July, the governor’s administration released policies regarding how LGBTQ students are treated in schools. Youngkin has also favored banning certain books within the commonwealth.

Hampton University plans to livestream the event on its website.